Tigers working to flip QB

JJ Kohl has been committed to Iowa State for four months. Auburn, which offered two weeks ago, is looking to change that. It’ll be an uphill challenge. "Under the current circumstances, if everything stays the same, I feel like I’ll end up at Iowa State," Kohl said. "Overall, it has the best opportunity for me and I feel like it’s a really good fit for me."

Kohl also knows that college football is constantly changing. "We saw a lot of change in just the last offseason and crazy things can happen," he said. "If everything stays the same I’ll probably end up at Iowa State, but if things change, I might go out and seek different opportunities." Iowa State was the first to offer Kohl, whose father was a kicker for the Cyclones in the late 90s. While being the first offer he received was not a major factor in his decision to commit to Iowa State, it was "definitely" something he thought about.