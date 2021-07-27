Tigers working to flip Ole Miss commit

AUBURN | Marquez Dortch committed to Ole Miss in January, but that hasn’t stopped Auburn and other schools from pursuing the 4-star athlete from George County in Lucedale, Miss. Dortch visited Auburn for the first time Sunday for its Big Cat recruiting event. “Everything was great. I loved everything,” Dortch said. “The facilities look great. The coaches love me. I love the coaches … Felt like family here.”

Dortch is committed to Ole Miss but still considering Auburn and Miami. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Dortch, 6-foot and 160 pounds, said the Tigers are pushing him very hard to flip his commitment from their SEC West rival. “It’s given me something to think about,” he said. Dortch said Auburn is recruiting him to play either wide receiver or defensive back. He’s open to either but prefers offense. It was Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo that spent the most time with him and his family Sunday. “He wants me to come here, compete, play ball and show my talent,” Dortch said.