Tigers winning the close ones

It's the complete opposite this year, as the No. 1 Tigers have answered almost every challenge from its opponents. With the thrilling victory against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday night in Neville Arena, Auburn is now 6-1 in the games they struggled to finish last season.

Bruce Pearl's squad wasn't as fortunate when it came down to the wire, though. The Tigers were a measly 1-6 in games decided by less than 10 points, the lone victory coming against Mississippi State, 73-66, in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

AUBURN | When Auburn won a game last season, it was usually with the starters sitting the last minute or two as the reserves came in during another double-digit victory. Of the Tigers' 27 wins, a whopping 26 came by double digits.

So, what's the difference?

"We've won some close games now, and so I think we can learn, you know, something from them," Pearl said. "I know we can play better. I give Tennessee all the credit for how poorly we played at times. But the good thing is our guys are all feeling good knowing that we can play better, and we still were able to beat a great team."

Against the Volunteers, it was an assist from Johni Broome outside to Miles Kelly for a three that helped the Tigers come through. Last Saturday, Auburn escaped an upset bid in Athens after Georgia tried to tie the game despite trailing by seven points with 32.2 seconds left. Two weeks ago, Tahaad Pettiford came through with clutch free throws to seal a 66-63 comeback victory against South Carolina.

"You just go down the line on how many close games we've had," Johni Broome said. "It shows the grit and determination of this team."

After falling behind by four with 2:07 left to play on Saturday, Broome and his teammates didn't panic. Unlike last season, they knew what was needed to fight back and get the win.

"We all just huddle up and rely on defense: 'Get four stops, get three stops,'" the center said. "That's what we do. Rebound the basketball, make free throws at the end, and that's how we'll win ball games."