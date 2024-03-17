It’s the Tigers third-ever SEC Tournament championship and second in 10 years under Pearl, who has also led AU to two SEC regular season titles and its first-ever trip to the Final Four.

No. 4 seed Auburn used a stifling defense to beat No. 6 seed Florida 86-67 to win the 2024 SEC Tournament championship Sunday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers are cutting down the nets once again.

An emotional Pearl’s first thoughts after the game were for his father, Bernie Pearl, who passed away in August at the age of 88.

“How about the way Auburn showed up today, but for me it’s about my father,” Pearl told ESPN. “I’m just happy for the players. We played great. Florida is a terrific opponent. But that’s why I’m so emotional. I wish he was here.”

Auburn improves to 27-7, the third-most wins in AU history.

Up by eight at halftime, Auburn’s lead was cut to one before a 17-4 run put the Tigers up 62-48 with 11 minutes left.

AU built its lead to 76-59 as Johni Broome scored eight of AU’s next 12 points and then finished the Gators off with an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 21 with three minutes left.

Broome finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots, his 13th double-double of the season and 59th of his career.

Denver Jones had 11 points, Chad Baker-Mazara 10 and Chris Moore seven points and six rebounds.

Point guards Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson combined for 15 points, six assists and three turnovers.

AU shot 50.8 percent from the floor including 64.3 percent in the second half. AU had 18 assists on 31 made baskets.

Auburn led 38-30 at the break, holding UF to 28.1 percent shooting from the floor. UF was 0 of 7 on 3-pointers and AU was 2 of 10. Broome had 10 points and six rebounds at halftime.

The Selection Show for the 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.