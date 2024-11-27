Tigers win Maui championship

“It was great. Our fans travelled. Our kids were excited about playing every single game,” AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “We dominated and controlled that game. Big win for our program.

The 4th-ranked Tigers beat Memphis 90-76 Wednesday to secure their first-ever Maui Invitational championship. Auburn is only the third SEC team and the first in 31 years to win the nation’s most prestigious pre-conference tournament.

“Auburn’s name is going to be on this building forever. We came here to make history and so I’m very proud of this club.”

Auburn, which improves to 7-0 on the season, was led by Johni Broome, who was named Tournament MVP after totaling 21 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and one steal, the 65th double-double of his career.

Dylan Cardwell added a career-high 18 points along with three rebounds, six assists and one steal. He made all eight of his field goal attempts.

Chad Baker-Mazara had 14 points and five assists and Denver Jones 11 points.

Auburn opened the game with a 9-0 run and built a 20-point lead with a 14-2 run late in the first half. AU led the entire game and led by double-digits for the final 28:38 of the game.

AU out-rebounded Memphis 32-26 and scored 20 points off 11 UM turnovers. AU shot 56.7 percent from the floor including 8 of 24 from 3-point range.

The Tigers join Kentucky in 1993 and Vanderbilt in 1986 as SEC teams that have won the 41-year old Maui Invitational.

Auburn will get a week off before playing at No. 11 Duke next Wednesday. Tip-off at Cameron Indoor Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.