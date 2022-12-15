Auburn is now 8-2 on the season, its best start since 2018.

"I feel like, individually, I just was poised, I let the game come to me," Scott-Grayson said. "I felt like my teammates put me in good positions to get those buckets, so I give credit to them."

The Tigers won their fifth game in a row Thursday night, taking down North Carolina A&T 79-63 behind an impressive performance by Honesty Scott-Grayson. The senior guard dropped a career-high 31 points in the win, the second 30-point game of her career.

Scott-Grayson reached double figures scoring rather quick, putting up 11 in the first period alone. By the time halftime hit and Auburn led 33-22, Scott-Grayson accounted for nearly half of the Tigers' points, with 16.

"Honesty is very unselfish," head coach Johnnie Harris said. "This is something she could do everyday. There's a lot of times she passes up shots that I don't want her to pass up. This could be normal for her, she is very impactful on this team."

Similar to how Auburn came out in the second half against Louisiana, the Tigers started the third period hot against North Carolina A&T. Auburn put up 32 points in the third, the most points its scored in a quarter this season.

A made free-throw early in the fourth quarter by Scott-Grayson surpassed her previous career-high of 30 and the senior finished with 31.

"I thought we were moving the ball, we were getting Honesty shots in good spots, Sydney good shots in good spots," Harris said. "I thought we were getting our shooters good shots in good spots."

Two other Tigers scored in double figures, as Sydney Shaw put up 14 and Romi Levy put up 13. Auburn was without one of its other premier offensive threats in Aicha Coulibaly, but saw Kharyssa Richardson return to the court for the first time in three weeks.

Richardson had eight points and led the team with six rebounds in her return.

Auburn's next challenge is a home game against Samford this upcoming Sunday, Dec. 18, at noon CT.