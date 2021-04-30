AuburnSports - Tigers win 14-inning thriller

“It was very exciting. We needed this win,” Bliss told the Auburn Network. “This was big. Hopefully we carry this momentum into tomorrow.”

Will Morrison held Georgia off the board in the bottom of the inning as Auburn won 10-6 Friday night at Foley Field to even the three-game series at a game apiece. AU will have a chance to earn its first conference series win of the season Saturday.

The Tigers struck for four runs in the top of the 14th on an RBI double by Ryan Dyal, two-run home run by Ryan Bliss and solo home run by Rankin Woley.

Auburn led four previous times during the game including 6-5 in the 13th and 5-3 in the 12th, but Georgia was able to tie the game each time. It’s been season of tough losses for AU including a 3-12 record in SEC games decided by two runs or less.

“I’m just thankful that we’re still trying to compete every day we take the field,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “If we’re short in some areas, I’ve got it. Our program can stomach that. The competitive nature is something I’m happy to see from our guys, a willingness to have success and win.”

Morrison (1-0) held the Bulldogs to one unearned run on three hits in 2.2 innings to earn the win. His errant pick-off throw in the 13th allowed UGA to tie it. But he came back in the 14th to get the final three outs allowing a one-out double.

Bliss gave AU a 5-3 lead in the 12th on a two-out, two-RBI double, but Ben Anderson answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to send it to the 13th.

Auburn got off to a hot start scoring two runs with two outs in the first inning on an RBI double by Steven Williams and RBI single by Brody Moore. Georgia answered with two runs in the bottom of the first before AU took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a solo home run by Dyal, the first of his career. UGA tied it in the sixth on a solo home run by Connor Tate.

"We’ve just got a bunch of guys that love to fight,” Dyal told the Auburn Network. “Things haven’t been going our way this season but we’re always in the fight. It’s never taken us out.”

Bliss was 3 of 7 with his 10th home run of the season and four RBI. All four RBI came in extra innings. Moore was 2 of 5 with two RBI and Dyal 2 of 5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

"When our chips are really down, Ryan Bliss gets the two big RBI (on the double) and then the two-run home run. He was tremendous,” Thompson said.

Auburn used seven pitchers on the night as starter Richard Fitts was lifted after allowing two runs in the first. Carson Skipper allowed just one run in 3.0 innings. Peyton Glavine threw 3.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts to get AU to the 10th.

Auburn improves to 18-21 on the season and 4-16 in the SEC. The series concludes Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.