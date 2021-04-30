 AuburnSports - Tigers win 14-inning thriller
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 23:22:16 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Tigers win 14-inning thriller

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor

It took 14 innings, but Auburn’s bullpen finally held a lead.

The Tigers struck for four runs in the top of the 14th on an RBI double by Ryan Dyal, two-run home run by Ryan Bliss and solo home run by Rankin Woley.

Will Morrison held Georgia off the board in the bottom of the inning as Auburn won 10-6 Friday night at Foley Field to even the three-game series at a game apiece. AU will have a chance to earn its first conference series win of the season Saturday.

“It was very exciting. We needed this win,” Bliss told the Auburn Network. “This was big. Hopefully we carry this momentum into tomorrow.”

Bliss hit his 10th home run of the season in the 14th inning.
Bliss hit his 10th home run of the season in the 14th inning. (Tony Walsh/Georgia athletics)

Auburn led four previous times during the game including 6-5 in the 13th and 5-3 in the 12th, but Georgia was able to tie the game each time. It’s been season of tough losses for AU including a 3-12 record in SEC games decided by two runs or less.

“I’m just thankful that we’re still trying to compete every day we take the field,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “If we’re short in some areas, I’ve got it. Our program can stomach that. The competitive nature is something I’m happy to see from our guys, a willingness to have success and win.”

Morrison (1-0) held the Bulldogs to one unearned run on three hits in 2.2 innings to earn the win. His errant pick-off throw in the 13th allowed UGA to tie it. But he came back in the 14th to get the final three outs allowing a one-out double.

Bliss gave AU a 5-3 lead in the 12th on a two-out, two-RBI double, but Ben Anderson answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to send it to the 13th.

Auburn got off to a hot start scoring two runs with two outs in the first inning on an RBI double by Steven Williams and RBI single by Brody Moore. Georgia answered with two runs in the bottom of the first before AU took a 3-2 lead in the fifth on a solo home run by Dyal, the first of his career. UGA tied it in the sixth on a solo home run by Connor Tate.

"We’ve just got a bunch of guys that love to fight,” Dyal told the Auburn Network. “Things haven’t been going our way this season but we’re always in the fight. It’s never taken us out.”

Bliss was 3 of 7 with his 10th home run of the season and four RBI. All four RBI came in extra innings. Moore was 2 of 5 with two RBI and Dyal 2 of 5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

"When our chips are really down, Ryan Bliss gets the two big RBI (on the double) and then the two-run home run. He was tremendous,” Thompson said.

Auburn used seven pitchers on the night as starter Richard Fitts was lifted after allowing two runs in the first. Carson Skipper allowed just one run in 3.0 innings. Peyton Glavine threw 3.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts to get AU to the 10th.

Auburn improves to 18-21 on the season and 4-16 in the SEC. The series concludes Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaWxkIEZyaWRheSBuaWdodCBhdCBGb2xleSBGaWVsZC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dhckVhZ2xlP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2FyRWFnbGU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lcmpuTURNdXJOIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZXJqbk1ETXVyTjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBdWJ1cm4gQmFzZWJhbGwg KEBBdWJ1cm5CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BdWJ1cm5CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODM0ODg0NTAwNDkyMjg4Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdGlnZXJzLXdpbi0xNC1pbm5pbmctdGhyaWxsZXIiCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVi dXJuLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdGlnZXJzLXdpbi0xNC1pbm5pbmct dGhyaWxsZXImYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAi IC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=