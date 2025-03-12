Heartbreak in Atlanta

The Tigers' losing streak extends to four games after being swept at Mississippi State over the weekend.

Despite leading the entire game, Auburn couldn't hold on and gave up a walk off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to suffer a 5-4 loss against Georgia Tech Wednesday night.

Instead, the ball went over the wall and Georgia Tech walked off against the Tigers.

Auburn softball was one out away from a win.

Auburn started out hot at the plate, with Nelia Peralta putting the Tigers on top 1-0 with a solo home run one out into the game. Anna Wohlers walked and KK McCrary then doubled to put runners on second and third for AnnaLea Adams, who knocked in Wohler's with an RBI fielder's choice.

McCrary then scored on a double steal attempt to put Auburn up 3-0 after the first inning..

Georgia Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the second, one from a solo home run and another on an RBI single, but Auburn pushed the lead back out in the third inning with an RBI fielder's choice from McCrary.

The Yellow Jackets added another run in the fourth, but that was the only run charged to Haley Rainey, who had relieved SJ Geurin after two innings of work. Rainey's final line was one earned run on two hits over four innings, while Geurin gave up one earned run on three hits over two innings.

Chalea Clemmons came in to pitch the seventh inning.

Clemmons struck out her first batter, walked the next and struck out another to put the pressure on Georgia Tech with Grace Connelly at the plate. Connelly put one over the center field wall and Georgia Tech walked it off.

Auburn's next game is Friday evening against No. 5 Texas A&M, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. CST.