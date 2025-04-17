Tennessee takes game one

“There were big pitching performances from both sides,” Chris said. “Everyone was working ahead in the count. I am proud of our pitchers for throwing well. Malayna (Tamborra) had a great start. It’s just tough luck. That’s just the game sometimes. I was happy with the way we didn’t back down at the plate. We stayed in attack mode, and it was a hard-fought game. It’s going to set up for a good series the rest of the weekend.”

Tennessee hit three home runs, including a walk off blast in the seventh inning, to spoil Chris and Kate Malveaux's return to Rocky Top.

Seeking a third straight SEC series win, Auburn softball saw a late lead slip away in the opener against Tennessee Thursday night, dropping the game 4-2.

Karlyn Pickens, who entered the game with a 0.94 ERA, started the game for Tennessee and was her usual self — showcasing why she took home SEC Pitcher of the Year honors last season. Auburn managed just one hit through the first five innings, before finding some traction in the sixth.

Back-to-back singles by Rose Roach and Abbey Smith, followed by a sacrifice bunt from Nelia Peralta, put two runners in scoring position for AnnaLea Adams. The Tigers' most consistent hitter then singled to left field, scoring two and giving Auburn a 2-0 advantage.

It didn't last long.

Through five innings, starting pitcher Malayna Tamborra and SJ Geurin had combined for five shutout innings, allowing just five hits while walking none. Geurin ran into trouble in the sixth, where Tennessee hit two solo home runs to tie the game, with the second coming with two outs.

Haley Rainey got the final out of the sixth and took the circle in the seventh, where a leadoff walk was followed by a two-run, walk off home run by the Volunteers.

Auburn will try to even the series with Friday's contest, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. CST on SEC Network+.