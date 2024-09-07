Auburn had 15 first downs and was 5 of 10 on third down.

Auburn’s offense was held to 286 yards in a 21-14 loss to California Saturday afternoon. The Tigers committed five turnovers including four interceptions by Payton Thorne, who was sacked three times.

AUBURN | It was an offensive implosion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

After giving up 222 yards in the first half, Auburn’s defense held Cal to just 110 after the break. But the Bears put the game away on a 32-yard touchdown run by Jaivian Thomas on the next play following a fumble by Jarquez Hunter.

The Tigers added a two-yard touchdown run by Thorne with 6:06 left in the game and got the ball back with 2:40 left, but Thorne threw his third interception on the second play and then a fourth with 24 second left.

Thorne finished 14 of 27 for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Cal led Auburn 14-7 at halftime. After an opening 75-yard touchdown drive, AU’s offense gained just 82 yards on 19 plays to end the first half.

Thorne completed five of his first seven passes, but then finished the first half 2 of 8 for 10 yards with one interception.

The Bears answered AU’s opening TD drive with a 75-yard TD drive of their own and capitalized on Thorne’s first interception with a 21-yard TD drive early in the second quarter.

Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was 19 of 21 for 205 yards with two touchdowns at the break. Keldric Faulk thwarted Cal’s final drive with back-to-back sacks.

Mendoza was held to 6 of 15 for 28 yards in the second half as AU ramped up the pressure.

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming next Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.