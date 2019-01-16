“So, I think for us, just going on the road and playing better. Handling the ball better, not turning the ball over as much. You know, playing with the same effort and energy and confidence that you do at home. And, so, from that standpoint it’s a great opportunity for us.”

“Of course, the only game we lost at home last year was a great game here at home to Texas A&M where they dominated us on the inside and dominated us on the boards. But our kids, I thought, really battled and competed really hard,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They’re a very good rebounding team this year—second in the league in rebounds.

They’ll have a chance to get that first road win Wednesday night at Texas A&M and also earn a little payback from their only home defeat last season.

AUBURN | No. 14 Auburn has played six games away from home and won three of them, but in true road games on an opponent’s floor, the Tigers are 0-2.

One of the biggest issues for Auburn on the road has been its shooting. The Tigers are making 47.9 percent of their shots at home and 42.0 percent on the road. There’s an even bigger discrepancy in 3-point shooting, making 39.3 percent at home and 30.2 percent on the road.

In losses at N.C. State and Ole Miss, Auburn shot 40.3 percent from the floor and 29.7 percent from behind the arc.

Pearl mentioned the different balls Auburn often has to use on the road, and they’ve practiced with both new and worn Adidas balls this week in preparation for the Aggies.

“I don't know what it is, but we're going to fix it. Whatever we've got to do to fix it, we're going to fix it,” senior Malik Dunbar said. “If we've got to get more shots up in the arena or whatever, we'll fix it. It's going to start falling for us.”

TAMU, 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, is led by a pair of sophomores in guard T.J. Starks, who averages 14.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, and forward Savion Flagg, who averages 12.9 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds.

The Aggies opened up conference play with losses to Arkansas and Kentucky before winning a last-second thriller at Alabama Saturday. TAMU is last in the SEC in three-three-point shooting and 12th in scoring, but is second in rebounding.

“If we don’t get better in our transition defense from Georgia to Texas A&M, Starks will drive it right down the hole and it doesn’t matter what we do as far as our coverages are concerned,” Pearl said. “They’re really good in transition. We better get better. Same thing with Kentucky. That would be a good common denominator so we’ll work on that hard this week for both opponents.”

Auburn is 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference coming off Saturday’s 93-78 win over Georgia.

Tip-off in Reed Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT Wednesday on ESPNU.