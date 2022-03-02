Tigers try to fix road woes against State

"They're second in the league in field goal percentage," the Auburn coach said. "And they do a great job with two-point field goal percentage because they do a great job getting the ball to the rim and getting the ball inside. And probably the most alarming thing about them is that they score a very high percentage of their points from the foul line."

Ask Bruce Pearl what the Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8) do well, and he has an entire list.

Another road game in the SEC and another tough test for No. 5 Auburn as the Tigers (25-4, 13-3) try to win their first game away from Auburn Arena in the last four tries on Wednesday night against Mississippi State.

Ben Howland's team makes a living at the charity stripe, where they rank 12th in the nation with 619 total attempts, making 448 of them (15th). Players like Iverson Molinar, the third-leading scorer in the SEC with 18.1 points per game, and Garrison Brooks (10.8 ppg), the Bulldogs love to attack the rim, often getting their opponents into foul trouble.

Per Pearl, fouling too much has been a problem for the Tigers. According to the coach, 24 percent of Auburn's opponents' points come from the foul line.

"It's great to be able to block shots and be aggressive defensively," Pearl said. "But we've got to be able to do it without fouling."

He's also looking for more execution on the defensive side of the floor from his team, mentioning that the Tigers don't have enough guards taking charges in the lane and causing chaos in the middle.

"You've got to make plays, so, defensively, you've got to be able to turn people over," Pearl said. "When you go down and double the post, you've got to go get it. You can't just double the post. So these are things our playmaking — We always think about making the shot, but you certainly can make plays on both ends of the floor to affect winning."

This season, the Bulldogs have been tough to beat in Humphrey Coliseum, going 7-1 in conference play, with the only loss coming to Tennessee. Overall, State is 14-2 in their home arena. They will try to control the Tigers from getting out and running, preferring to play at a slower pace.

"They don't turn the ball over much," Pearl said. "They're going to get a shot off before they turn it over. And so, we'll try to speed them up a little bit."

Auburn and Mississippi State tips at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.