Tigers topple No. 4 Houston

“We knew this was going to be a dogfight coming into this game and we just wanted to make sure we came out with a win,” said Pettiford.

Tahaad Pettiford had a game-high 21 points to lead No. 11 Auburn to a 74-69 win at No. 4 Houston and secure the 2-0 Tigers a happy flight home.

In a back-and-forth heavyweight fight, it was a diminutive freshman that delivered the knockout blow.

The win is Auburn’s first-ever over a non-conference opponent in the top four.

"That's a big 'ole win right there. That's Auburn being Auburn right there," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Man, what an environment. Our guys stepped up.

"Tahaad Pettiford just stepped up, showed up. Big, big nuts. Big nuts. And that's what it takes."

Pettiford made 7 of 12 shots including 5 of 8 from the 3-point line. He added three rebounds and three assists, and didn’t have a turnover in 24 minutes.

Johni Broome scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half as AU rallied from a nine-point deficit. The senior added nine rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals.

Chaney Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds while Chad Baker-Mazara scored all seven of his points in the final five minutes.

Houston led 33-28 at halftime, scoring 11 points off eight AU turnovers. Johnson led all scorers with nine points at the break.

Auburn hosts Kent State Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.