"I’d definitely have to say meeting with Coach Freeze," Mathis Jr. said. "He’s a good man. He talked about how he’s rebuilding the team, how he’s very close with God and stuff. I just like the coaching staff."

He did plenty on the visit, but what was his favorite part?

Following his first visit, Auburn is among his top schools.

Prior to this week, Walter Mathis Jr. had never been to Auburn.

Mathis Jr., who's 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, made the trip from Savannah, Ga., where he plays his high school ball for Calvary Day. Even though it was his first trip, the Tigers' family feel made a strong impression.

"The football players, I can tell they’re a really good group of guys, they’re really bonding well together, so it’s like a family," Mathis Jr. said.

One member of the coaching staff that Mathis Jr. bonded with in particular was his position coach, Vontrell King-Williams.

"He’s a very good guy," Mathis Jr. said. "I know where he came from, I know his story and he panned out to be a very well-rounded coach and an even better man."

Auburn is "definitely in the top three" following his official visit, with Miami and LSU rounding out his list. Only one official visit remains and that's to LSU later this month on June 21-23.

He's planning to return to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend July 27 and hopes to have a decision within the next month or two. What's got Auburn in the conversation?

"Definitely just the family aspect, the culture is very good." Mathis Jr. said. "I just want to be a part of a program that’s very good and a place that I can feel safe and at home."