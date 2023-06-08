A decision is coming soon for DJ Barber. The linebacker out of Clay-Chalkville High was in town for Auburn's 7-on-7 Thursday, and afterward, spoke about where the Tigers sit in his recruitment. "It’s still going good," Barber said. "Auburn's at the top."

D'Angelo Barber was on Auburn's campus for the 7-on-7 competition Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Barber spent time with linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge, who walked through scenarios and coverages with the four-star. He also spent time with Hugh Freeze, watching some of the 7-on-7 competitions alongside the head coach as well as some of his teammates. "It’s always cool being around Coach Freeze, cause he’s just a cool, calm and relaxed guy," Barber said. "Being up there on the balcony with him, it really just builds on top of that home experience that you feel here at Auburn, and knowing that you’re like a big family and something that you can be a part of." As for what Freeze has been telling Barber? "The main thing he was saying was whenever I’m ready, he’s ready for me to be a part of the family," Barber said. "I’m gonna try to shut it down by the end of this month."