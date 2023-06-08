Tigers top school for Barber
A decision is coming soon for DJ Barber.
The linebacker out of Clay-Chalkville High was in town for Auburn's 7-on-7 Thursday, and afterward, spoke about where the Tigers sit in his recruitment.
"It’s still going good," Barber said. "Auburn's at the top."
Barber spent time with linebackers' coach Josh Aldridge, who walked through scenarios and coverages with the four-star. He also spent time with Hugh Freeze, watching some of the 7-on-7 competitions alongside the head coach as well as some of his teammates.
"It’s always cool being around Coach Freeze, cause he’s just a cool, calm and relaxed guy," Barber said. "Being up there on the balcony with him, it really just builds on top of that home experience that you feel here at Auburn, and knowing that you’re like a big family and something that you can be a part of."
As for what Freeze has been telling Barber?
"The main thing he was saying was whenever I’m ready, he’s ready for me to be a part of the family," Barber said. "I’m gonna try to shut it down by the end of this month."
Barber will take an official visit to Georgia Tech this weekend and Arkansas before the end of the month, with several SEC schools slated to get an official visit from him in the fall.
Auburn, Texas A&M and Ole Miss will get official visits in the season, but the Tigers could see him back on campus well before that.
"If I’m able to, I’ll come down and spend a couple days with Coach Aldridge," Barber said. "But if I don’t get back down here before then, I’ll be down here for Big Cat Weekend."