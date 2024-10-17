Tigers' TE commit 'excited' for future

"I feel like I’ve gotten better at route running, tight end footwork, I’m getting used in H now," Davidson said. "I’ve had my hand in the ground before, I’m not sure if we’ve run it in-season, but we’ve put it in packages. I feel like I’m feeling more confident as a true tight end and developing like a true football player in general."

He's only been playing since his freshman year, but now as a senior and an Auburn commit, it's starting to come together for him.

Davidson, 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, originally committed to Auburn in February of this year before backing off his pledge in May. He felt like he had committed too early, but after two months of taking official visits, decided he was right the first time.

Now, Davidson is in the middle of his senior season for McIntosh, where he's tallied 29 receptions for 357 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Following his Friday night performances, he's been right back in Auburn on most Saturdays.

"I’ve enjoyed watching Auburn’s offense this season," Davidson said. "Tight end production has been pretty good so far. Not disappointed for sure, they’re getting to the end zone. I think three tight ends have scored so far and they’re doing good, I like what I’m seeing out of Auburn."

One thing that he's seen out of Auburn is what the Tigers have done on the recruiting trail. Most recently, pulling off the flip of quarterback Deuce Knight.

"It was great, I had a good feeling about the whole situation with Deuce," Davidson said. "Just to see that he put it out and he seems so confident in it and we got more guys that we’re going to get. I feel great about the whole situation with the whole recruiting class."

Especially now that Davidson and Auburn have their quarterback of the future.

"It’s a huge piece, I feel great with Deuce committed," Davidson said. "Super confident."

Meanwhile, on the field already, he's seen freshmen active on both sides of the ball. It's encouraging for Davidson, knowing that in less than a year, he'll be in the same spot.

"It’s really exciting to see, a lot of the Auburn team is young and I feel like I can fit in there," Davidson said. "It’s gonna be great to see those young players excelling when I get there. I feel like they’ll be good mentors for me to learn from when I get there. With that young team is a lot of passion and I’m excited to be a part of it."