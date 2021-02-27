AuburnSports - Tigers take on Volunteers in AUTLIVE game

Auburn, on the other hand, has just three games left in its season and has dropped three straight games and is just 1-6 in its past seven games.

Tennessee is solidified near the top of the SEC’s standings, getting ready for the NCAA Tournament.

In 2018 the two teams played for the SEC Championship with Auburn winning, and the Tigers have won the last five against the Volunteers.

The recent matchups between Auburn and Tennessee have always been meaningful.

The Tigers will also come into the matchup shorthanded, with Sharife Cooper “doubtful” for the game and Justin Powell still recovering from a concussion.

Without Cooper specifically, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl knows his teams need to play stellar defense to compete with the Volunteers.

“Tennessee right now, they're the third-most efficient defense in the country. They lead the league in scoring defense, allowing only 63 points a game,” Pearl said. “And right now, while we've been focused on the fact that we need to make so much progress defensively because we're scoring 80 points a game. Now without Sharife, we know we scored about 10 less. How many less do you score against Tennessee when you have to hold Tennessee down to have a chance to win.

“Our ability to try to defend is going to be really important to our ability to have a chance to win this basketball game.”

Something that Auburn has struggled with mightily, especially without Cooper, has been turnovers.

Auburn, on average, turns the ball over 16.5 times per game and had 21 turnovers against Florida.

Tennessee on the other hand, forces nearly 16 turnovers per game.

“The issue is turnovers,” Pearl said. “Tennessee does a nice job of turning you over. It doesn't take rocket science to figure out, probably going to press a little bit, a little bit more, and trap us up a little bit more and try to turn some offense from their defense because we don't have our point guard. So I'm sure we'll get plenty of that.”

Saturday’s game will also mark the annual AUTLIVE game for Auburn. AUTLIVE is Pearl and Auburn’s foundation to help the fight against cancer by encouraging early detection and screening for cancer.

T-shirts and bracelets for AUTLIVE are sold at the game and online, with proceeds benefiting local cancer patients and hospitals.

Auburn is 5-0 in AUTLIVE games.

The Tigers and Volunteers will tipoff from Auburn Arena at 11 a.m. CST with the game available on ESPN.