Tigers win finale in Starkville

Joseph Gonzalez hurled eight standout innings. Auburn came through with some clutch hitting, including a go-ahead double by Brooks Carlson in the top of the eighth. But it was a defensive play by Bryson Ware that clinched the win for the Tigers on Saturday night as they defeated Mississippi State, 3-2, to take the finale of the series.

With a runner on second and two outs, Brad Cumbest hit a single to right field off Blake Burkhalter. Matt Corder, trying to score, was thrown out by Ware. The play was reviewed, and the call was upheld, giving Auburn the win.

Gonzalez, fresh off his complete game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, pitched eight innings, allowing just two runs on two solo homers in the second while fanning six and walking none. The sophomore gave up just seven hits while throwing 110 pitches for his second straight victory.