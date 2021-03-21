AuburnSports - Tigers swept in Oxford

Tigers swept in Oxford
What had been a pretty competitive series the first two games, turned into a rout Sunday.
No. 4 Ole Miss, which won game one 1-0 and game two 6-5, completed the sweep over Auburn with a 19-11 win at Swayze Field.
“That was definitely a step back this weekend,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We definitely had our chances the first two days. Not so much today.
“You just can’t spot a top 5 team at their ballpark 6-7 runs out of the gate and expect to come back and win those ballgames no matter how much you try to compete with your at-bats throughout the ballgame.”
Auburn’s hitters struck out 36 times during the series and its pitchers issued 20 walks.
The Rebels exploded for seven runs in the second off AU starter Trace Bright on five hits and three walks. Bright (2-2) lost his second consecutive game allowing seven earned runs in 1.1 innings.
Peyton Glavine allowed three runs in 2.1 innings, Seb Thomas one run in 2.0 innings and Cam Hill three runs, two earned, without recording an out in the sixth.
Making his first appearance of the season, Will Morrison held OM scoreless for 1.1 innings.
Trailing 14-0, Auburn scored nine runs in the eighth including a 3-run home run by Brayton Brown. But the Rebels struck for five more runs in the bottom of the inning off Jack Owen, who was also making his first appearance of the season.
Jack Sokol retired the final two OM batters in the eighth, and AU added two more runs in the ninth.
Rankin Woley had three hits for AU while Ryan Bliss, Tyler Miller and Bryson Ware had two hits apiece. Miller and Josh Hall had two RBI apiece.
Auburn plays South Alabama Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers host Kentucky for a three-game series next weekend.