AuburnSports - Tigers swept in Oxford

What had been a pretty competitive series the first two games, turned into a rout Sunday.

No. 4 Ole Miss, which won game one 1-0 and game two 6-5, completed the sweep over Auburn with a 19-11 win at Swayze Field.

“That was definitely a step back this weekend,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We definitely had our chances the first two days. Not so much today.

“You just can’t spot a top 5 team at their ballpark 6-7 runs out of the gate and expect to come back and win those ballgames no matter how much you try to compete with your at-bats throughout the ballgame.”