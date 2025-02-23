Tigers sweep Wright State

AUBURN | Just when Wright State had fought back into the game, Bub Terrell and Cole Edwards went back-to-back to power Auburn to a 9-4 win and series sweep Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. With two outs in the seventh inning and Auburn clinging to a 5-4 lead, Terrell crushed a 1-1 pitch well over the right field wall. Two pitches later, Edwards blasted his well over the left field wall to extend AU’s lead.

Carter rounds second base after his 2-run home run in the fourth inning. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Deric Fabian finished off the scoring with a two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth. The Tigers hit four home runs in the series finale including two-run shots by Ike Irish in the first and Bristol Carter in the fourth. "We were ready to go early, we distanced late and we had some good at-bats in the middle of that ball game that made it a pretty complete game offensively," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Whenever everybody contributes, I love that. I think that’s why it was my favorite game today." Auburn built a 5-0 lead before WSU answered with four including Cam Gilkerson’s three-run home run over the right field wall with two outs in the sixth. Jett Johnston (2-0) earned the win holding WSU to just one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Hayden Murphy threw a scoreless ninth. AU starter Christian Chatterton struggled with his control but allowed just one run on four hits in 4.1 innings. He walked three, hit two batters and struck out three. Cam Tilly gave up three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings.