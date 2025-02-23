Tigers sweep Wright State

AUBURN | Just when Wright State had fought back into the game, Bub Terrell and Cole Edwards went back-to-back to power Auburn to a 9-4 win and series sweep Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park.
With two outs in the seventh inning and Auburn clinging to a 5-4 lead, Terrell crushed a 1-1 pitch well over the right field wall.
Two pitches later, Edwards blasted his well over the left field wall to extend AU’s lead.
Deric Fabian finished off the scoring with a two-out, two-RBI single in the eighth.
The Tigers hit four home runs in the series finale including two-run shots by Ike Irish in the first and Bristol Carter in the fourth.
"We were ready to go early, we distanced late and we had some good at-bats in the middle of that ball game that made it a pretty complete game offensively," said AU coach Butch Thompson.
"Whenever everybody contributes, I love that. I think that’s why it was my favorite game today."
Auburn built a 5-0 lead before WSU answered with four including Cam Gilkerson’s three-run home run over the right field wall with two outs in the sixth.
Jett Johnston (2-0) earned the win holding WSU to just one hit and no runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen. Hayden Murphy threw a scoreless ninth.
AU starter Christian Chatterton struggled with his control but allowed just one run on four hits in 4.1 innings. He walked three, hit two batters and struck out three. Cam Tilly gave up three runs on three hits in 1.2 innings.
Irish was 2 of 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. AU’s catcher also threw out four base runners in the first 2.1 innings of the game.
"I would call it composure how we handled the blitz of them coming out and trying to force and create offense," said Thompson. "The defense was tremendous."
Every starter had a hit for AU. Fabian was 1 of 4 with three RBI, Edwards 2 of 4 with his first-career home run, Eric Snow 2 of 3, Cooper McMurray 2 of 4 and Chase Fralick 2 of 4.
"That was a bomb. He hits the crap out of the ball," said Irish of Edwards' home run. "It was good to see him get it in the air."
Auburn, which improved to 7-1 on the season, run-ruled WSU in the first two games, winning 11-0 Friday and 11-1 Saturday.
AU hosts Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.