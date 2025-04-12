Auburn 'feels like home' for Rivals250 DB

"Everybody's been really nice to me," Harris said. "It feels like home right now. Still trying to get a feel for it and meet some more people."

The Rivals250 cornerback out of Brownsville, Tenn., was on campus for Auburn's A-Day Weekend, as he met with coaches and saw the Tigers' open practice inside of Jordan Hare Stadium.

He knew he had to make at least one trip prior to his official.

While on campus, Harris got a chance to talk with Auburn cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff.

"Coach Crime is a real cool guy," Harris said. "Very straightforward, very detailed with what he does. Just a great guy overall...He's telling me to stay focused on everything. Just play ball. Come with the way you play. Just stay detailed. Just play ball."

In the afternoon, Harris headed to Jordan Hare Stadium to watch Auburn's A-Day open practice.

"I've seen a lot of competing," Harris said. "It’s good on good. Going out there practicing versus those guys, they couldn't do anything but make me better."

There were a couple of players sticking out to Harris during the practice, especially one of the best players out of Tennessee from last year's class.

"All the receivers stuck out, as well as the DBs," Harris said. "My guy Donovan Starr, he was out there making plays and competing. It was good to see all those guys get at it today."

Heading into his official visits, Harris has Auburn sitting in the top group.

"I put them on my OV list, they came in, and they've just been hard on me ever since," Harris said.

Five programs are set to host him on officials this summer, with the schedule as follows: Vanderbilt May 30-June 1, Notre Dame June 3-5, Georgia June 6-8, Auburn June 13-15 and Missouri June 20-22.