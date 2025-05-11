Tigers heading to Tallahassee

Auburn's first game of the regional will be Friday, against 3-seed South Florida at 11 a.m. CST on ESPNU.

Under first year co-head coaches Chris and Kate Malveaux, Auburn finished the season 32-22 with a first round exit in the SEC Tournament. It was enough to earn the Tigers a 2-seed in the Tallahassee Regional, with the field consisting of 1-seed Florida State, 3-seed South Florida and 4-seed Robert Morris.

The Malveaux era opened with a 20-1 record through the first 21 games of non-conference this season, before SEC play began. It was a rude awakening to conference games, as Auburn began its SEC slate 0-12 — swept by No. 21 Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Texas and Florida.

Texas A&M earned the top overall seed in the tournament, with Texas and Florida also rewarded as regional hosts.

However, Auburn finished the season 6-6 over its final 12 SEC games, with series wins against Kentucky, No. 18 Georgia and No. 13 South Carolina. Auburn was the 15-seed in the SEC tournament and lost in the first round to No. 10 Alabama.

The Tallahassee Regional will follow a double elimination format.