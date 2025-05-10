Breakout series for Guevara

“It’s a combination offense/defense, but 12 hits in the series,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I guess somebody could go off this weekend but for me, he’d be the hands-down SEC Player of the Week.”

The sophomore was 12 of 15 (.800) with seven runs scored, two doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI in Auburn’s three-game sweep of South Carolina, which started Thursday night and concluded with a doubleheader Friday.

AUBURN | Eric Guevara may have sewed up SEC Player of the Week honors before most of the other teams in the league finished their opening games of the weekend.

National Player of the Week honors should also be in play for Guevara, who had a 1.467 slugging percentage, struck out just once and had two stolen bases.

His safety squeeze in the ninth inning of Friday’s first game gave the Tigers an 11-10 walk-off win.

“Obviously the guys behind me and in front of me having great at-bats and getting me pitches to hit, it makes it easier,” said Guevara. “But just being on time for the fastball and reacting to the off-speed.”

Guevara, who missed about 15 games with a hamstring injury this season, was able to raise his batting average from .256 to .340 after this weekend. His average in conference games went from .250 to .381.

In addition to a lingering hamstring injury this season, Guevara missed most of his freshman season after undergoing knee surgery. The last month has been Guevara’s first opportunity to play full-time over a long stretch, which certainly played a part in his breakout weekend.

“Just being able to not be hurt and play free, that means a lot to me,” said Guevara. “It’s just great to have the opportunity to be able to play in this park in front of these fans. Every chance we get it’s special.”

Auburn hosts Jacksonville State Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+, and closes out the regular season with a three-game series at No. 18 Ole Miss beginning Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.