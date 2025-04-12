THE RUNDOWN: Episode 677

Bryan Matthews, Daniel Locke, Brian Stultz and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around the Tigers' A-Day Practice event inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

That was the only thing discussed today, but there were other ancillary points made:

• Perry Thompson looked terrific.

• What's next for Perry Thompson?

• Deuce Knight seemed solid.

• The "scrimmage" was not very impressive, though it was second- and third-team guys.

• The crowd was bigger than expected.

