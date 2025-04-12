Knight feels 'the love'

“That just shows you the love the Auburn family has,” Knight said. “We’ve got the best fans in America. They came out to watch a practice, not even an A-Day game. That just shows you how much love and how much weight the AU holds.”

Knight was pleased to see the amount of fans that came out to support the Tigers, despite knowing an actual game would not even be played.

Deuce Knight had the chance to take the field in front of Auburn fans for the first time at A-Day, a moment that had been highly-anticipated since he flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn in October.

Knight feels he made a lot of progress throughout his first spring with the program and was pleased with his A-Day performance, although he made a few mistakes.

“It was a great spring,” Knight said. “A lot of learning. A lot of good coaching. Just playing with a lot of great players. So it was fun. I think it went well today. Threw a couple of picks though. Players mess up from time to time. That comes with the game. It was a good spring overall.”

With spring practice in the books, Knight is ready to turn the page and get ready for summer practice. He knows the season will be here before he knows it and is aiming to contribute to the Tigers’ offensive success as a freshman.

“Just steady grinding the playbook and watching tape,” Knight said. “Get with my coaches and see what I can get better with. It’s really not a long way until the season. It’s going to be here before you know it.

“I was just in high school coming to these games. Now, I’m just finishing my first spring. It’s going to be here quick. Just getting in the room, getting with my receivers and just getting a better connection.”

Knight won’t be taking much of a break with spring practice in the books. He wants to get as much preparation in as possible to avoid falling behind the competition.

“I’ll probably be back to work soon,” Knight said. “It don’t stop. This is a different game. So you’ve got to get as much work as you can.”