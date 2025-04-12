Four-star DB feeling like 'top priority' ahead of A-Day visit

"It’s going to be great to be back to the Plains this weekend," Thomas said. "They have made me their top priority. The staff always reminds me that there is no better fit as a player, leader and person."

Four-star Jordan Thomas returns to the Plains for the first time since January.

One of Auburn's top defensive back targets is back on campus Saturday.

Thomas, who's been to Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame lately, continues his busy spring with a trip to Auburn for the Tigers' A-Day festivities. He'll get a chance to see the team practice and catch up with cornerbacks coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff.

"Coach Crime is a great coach," Thomas said. "He is very energetic and very passionate about what he does. He definitely brings the energy."

Auburn likes how versatile Thomas is, with the ability to move him around DJ Durkin's defense.

"I like how [Durkin] prioritizes his defensive backs in game situations," Thomas said.

He also offered his thoughts on head coach Hugh Freeze ahead of the visit.

"I like the faith aspect that he brings to the program," Thomas said.

Auburn is currently in the mix for the four-star out of Oradell, N.J., along with Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State.