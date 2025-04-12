PHOTOS: 2025 A-Day
Auburn hosted 5-star EDGE rusher Anthony Jones for A-Day, his first visit since the fall.
Talented DL Amaris Williams is one of Auburn’s most improved players from last season.
The wide receiver is looking to make an impact after a humbling freshman season.
The highly-touted QB got to perform in front of Auburn fans for the first time.
The Guys convene moments after the A-DAY PRACTICE to discuss what happened and if anything significant was seen.
