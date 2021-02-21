AuburnSports - Tigers sweep with walk-off win

“That was big,” Woley said. “Bobby being ready to hit, that’s a big thing. That’s gotta happen with a pinch hit late like that. Somebody needs to have confidence. I think he’s built up a lot of steam the past couple of weeks and went up there confident, ripped one up the middle.”

The Tigers improve to 3-0 with the sweep over the Blue Hose.

The pinch-hitter bounced the first offering from Austin Paradis up the middle to score Rankin Woley from second base and give No. 17 Auburn a walk-off 2-1 win in 10 innings over Presbyterian at Plainsman Park Sunday afternoon.

Woley started the rally with a one-out double down the left field line. Auburn was 0 of 12 with runners on base before Peirce pinch-hit for Tyler Miller to give AU a right-handed bat against the left-handed Paradis.

The throw home beat Woley to the plate but catcher Jake Wyandt was called for obstruction to give the Tigers the winning run.

“I wanted to go in there physical,” Woley said. “I thought I got my left hand in there and also kinda swept around with my right hand. I thought I was safe. I’ll take that one to the grave. But hey, we won the game. That’s all that matters.”

Freshman Cam Hill earned the win in his first college appearance. The left-hander threw a perfect 10th with two strikeouts to keep the game at 1-1 heading to the bottom of the inning.

“Cam Hill got his first opportunity and was ready to pitch from pitch one. It’s good to get his career started,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said.

In his first college start, Mason Barnett threw 4.0 scoreless innings allowing three hits. The sophomore struck out four and issued two walks on 65 pitches.

Brooks Fuller held the Blue Hose to a run on two hits in 2.1 innings, striking out three and walking one. Seb Thomas followed with 2.2 shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out one.

Auburn made a number of big defensive plays during the game including a diving stop by Brody Moore to start a 6-4-3 double play in the ninth.

Playing catcher for the second time this weekend, Steven Williams threw runners out at second base to end the first and second innings, and caught another runner trying to steal third in the seventh.

“There were a miscue or two but the defense was so solid,” Thompson said. “I thought Barnett was fighting hard today. He’s got to command the ball a lot better.”