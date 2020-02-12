“I feel like when we're in overtime, that's always advantage: Us, despite our opponent, because we put in a lot of work in the offseason. We're built for moments like that,” said senior Samir Doughty, who had six of his 18 points in overtime.

Auburn defeated Alabama 95-91 Wednesday night despite the Tide’s SEC-record 22 made 3-pointers. AU improves to 22-2 overall and 9-2 in the SEC with its seventh consecutive win.

AUBURN | This time it was Auburn that blew a double-digit lead. But it was also the 11th-ranked Tigers that won an overtime thriller for the fourth time in the last five games.

The Tigers are 5-0 in overtime games this season and have won eight consecutive overtime games going back to last season, which is a school record.

"We’ve got to keep grinding. One thing I’m confident about is this team will get ready to play seven more times in the regular season. We will. But I’ve got to figure out a way for us to play better basketball,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Because right now all we’re able to do is just be good enough to get into overtime and have enough character to win it.”

Auburn raced out to an 89-81 lead in overtime as the Tide missed its first four 3-point attempts. But Alabama got hot from the outside again, making three 3-pointers over the next 93 seconds to close AU’s lead to 93-91 with 23.9 seconds left.

J’Von McCormick made two free throws and then got a steal on the Tide’s next possession to clinch the win.

The Tigers opened up with a 16-0 lead the first 4:18 of the first half, but UA battled back to cut the lead to 44-41 at halftime after making 9 of 22 3-pointers before the break.

AU led by seven points with 5:04 left, but finished regulation 0 of 8 from the floor and just 2 of 6 from the free throw line allowing Alabama to tie the game 81-all on a 3-pointer by John Petty Jr. with 14 seconds remaining.

The Tide finished 22 of 59 from beyond the arc, but Auburn had a season-high 60 rebounds including 20 offensive boards. AU out-scored UA 44-14 in points in the paint.

“Hard to play them man-to-man because we were so much bigger and they were so much smaller,” Pearl said. “They spread us and shot us so we played a lot of zone. They did make 22 but they did miss 37. They only had eight two-point baskets so we had the advantage on the inside and they had the advantage on the outside. Two high character teams and a pretty memorable game.”