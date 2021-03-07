AuburnSports - Tigers suffer shocking defeat

“That winds up being one of the toughest things I’ve been a part of in a long time and I’ve been in this league for 20 years,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “That’s how good we pitched for a game and eight innings. We really took the sting out of them. But as soon as you quit making quality pitches and leave some pitches to hit, they went right back to working us over.”

The Eagles rallied for eight runs with two outs in the ninth to tie the game 9-9 and then added two more in the 10th for a shocking 11-9 win over the 22nd-ranked Tigers.

AUBURN | Just one out away from an emphatic 9-1 win over No. 18 Boston College, Auburn fell to pieces.

Auburn entered the ninth with a 9-1 lead. After driving in three runs as the designated hitter, Cam Hill took the mound and gave up five runs on four hits and a hit batter. Seb Thomas couldn’t slow the bleeding allowing two more hits including a 3-run home run by Sal Frelick well over the right field wall that tied the game at 9-all.

Luke Gold smashed a 2-run home run over the left field wall off Peyton Glavine in the 10th to give BC the series win.

“That was a pretty solid ballgame we played there until right there at the end,” said Thompson. “It’s not like we kicked the ball to give it away. They absolutely hit the ball, pretty much, and a lot of disadvantaged counts, the 3-1, the 2-0. I believe without watching, there were a lot of hittable pitches there. A good team is going to do that.”

Glavine (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs in 1.0 inning. The ninth- and 10th-inning debacles blew what had been a good pitching performance through the first eight innings.

AU starter Trace Bright held BC to one run on three hits in 5.0 innings. The sophomore right-hander struck out three and issued one walk on 69 pitches. Carson Skipper retired two batters in the sixth before suffering an injury, and Blake Burkhalter came in to hold BC without a hit in 2.1 innings.

“Trace Bright gave us a third competitive start in a row that was tremendous,” Thompson said. “He changed speeds against a really offensive ball club. Threw the changeup good. The defense was good. I think we mishandled one routine play over the course of the ball game. Offensively, we continued to do well.”

At the plate, all nine starters had at least one of AU's 13 hits. After falling behind 1-0 in the second, AU jumped on top in the bottom of the inning on a 2-run home run by Hill, his second of the series.

The Tigers batted around in the fourth to score five more runs. After loading the bases with one out, Brody Moore singled home two and then AU added three more RBI hits with two outs on a single by Kason Howell, single by Ryan Bliss and double by Steven Williams.

Auburn added a run in the sixth on an RBI single by Bliss and another in the seventh on a two-out, RBI single by Hill.

Moore was 3 of 4 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI, Hill finished 2 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI and Bliss 2 of 5 with two RBI.

Auburn plays at UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT.