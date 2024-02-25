“I thought the difference was their two-strike hitting and two outs,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “I think we had the bases loaded twice and grounded out once and they converted a way above average double play.

The 10th-ranked Cavaliers scored one run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to beat the 14th-ranked Tigers 6-4 Sunday in the finale of the Jax College Baseball Classic at 121 Financial Ballpark.

“Our bats were not quite as good and timely as Virginia tonight.”

Deric Fabian led AU with three hits including a solo home run in the eighth, but UVA closer Aidan Teel shutdown AU in the ninth for his third save of the season.

The Tigers fall to 6-1 on the season.

With the game tied 2-2, UVA scored single runs in the sixth and the seventh innings off Christian Herberholz (0-1), who took the loss, and two more off Tanner Bauman in the eighth.

Auburn fought to stay in the game, scoring a run in the seventh on a RBI-groundout by Bobby Peirce and another in eighth on Fabian’s home run over the left field wall.

AU got on board in the third inning on an RBI-groundout by Ike Irish and then took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-out, RBI-single by Mason Maners.

AU stranded nine base runners and batted just .190 with runners on base.

AU starter Carson Myers allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two on 82 pitches. John Armstrong got the final two outs of the fifth before turning it over to Herberholz.

Auburn hosts Samford Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.