Auburn's road to the Super Regionals just became much more difficult.

The Tigers dropped a 2-1 decision to Arizona at the Tucson Regional Saturday afternoon, setting up a do-or-die elimination game tonight against either Harvard or Colorado State.

That game is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. CDT.

Pitcher Lexie Handley pieced together her finest performance of the season by effectively commanding her curve and rise ball. She faltered significantly only once — walking the lead-off batter and then conceding a single to open the 4th inning. A subsequent single scored two runs.

Outfielder Bree Fornis scored the Tigers' only run with a solo homer during the 7th inning.

Auburn had a prime opportunity to apply pressure during the 3rd inning when Morgan Podany, Casey McCrackin and Alyssa Rivera reached base consecutively with one out. Tannon Snow then struck out and Kendall Veach meekly popped out to the catcher to end the potential uprising.





AUB 000 000 1 - 1

ARZ 000 200 x - 2





AUBURN TIGERS

2b Casey McCrackin 2-4

rf Alyssa Rivera 1-3, GIDP

3b Tannon Snow 0-3, 3K

c Kendall Veach 0-3, K

1b Justus Perry 0-3

lf Bree Fornis 2-3, HR, 2B, RBI

dp Brittany Maresette 0-3

ss Makenna Dowell 0-2

ph Aspyn Godwin 0-1, K

cf Morgan Podany 1-2, BB



p Lexie Handley 6ip, 4h, 2r, 5bb, 1k