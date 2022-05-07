Tigers struggle in Knoxville

Auburn traveled to Tennessee this weekend as one of the Southeastern Conference's hottest teams.

The Lady Vols simply were better than the Tigers during a double-header Saturday, causing serial disruption in the circle and collecting extra-base hits with ease against Auburn's starting pitchers.

Tennessee clinched the series with a 5-2 morning win and a 7-4 afternoon win.

The most dramatic turn Saturday came during the second game, which saw the Tigers' bats come alive for a four-run rally in the fourth inning. Bri Ellis, Nelia Peralta and Aubrie Lisenby had RBI hits to fuel the surge that yielded a 4-2 lead.

Things turned dire in a hurry for the Tigers, though, when Tennessee's first three batters of the fourth inning knocked a ball over the fence. In the span of five pitches, Auburn was demoted from leader to follower.

The visitors had a chance to equalize after getting two players on base during the fifth inning, but neither Jesse Blaine nor Ellis could advance the runners. The potential rally ended with a thud.

Starter Shelby Lowe seemed in control until conceding back-to-back homers in the fourth inning. That ended her day after just 53 pitches. KK Dismukes allowed three runs in three innings of relief.

The loss dropped Auburn to 39-13 overall and 11-12 in conference play.

The series concludes tomorrow with Game Three starting at 12:30 p.m.

TENNESSEE 5, AUBURN 2 (Game 1): The Lady Vols scored three unearned runs on a pair of Auburn errors to win the early game Saturday.

Auburn's offense managed just four hits, using an RBI single from Lisenby to get on the board. Sydney Cox added another run on a solo home run in the seventh, her fifth of the season.

Maddie Penta allowed two earned runs on five hits, walking two and striking out 11 in a 117-pitch performance.