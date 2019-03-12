“(Wade) made a lot of pitches,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network, “and to finish his outing after the home run with a strikeout, as a coach you always look to see if there’s persistence after giving something up, and he came back out and struck the next batter out. His outing, he finished it. Nobody had to come bail him out.”

Garrett Wade, Kyle Gray and Elliott Anderson held the Jaguars to two runs on six hits as Auburn improved to 15-2 on the season.

AUBURN | Three Auburn pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts as the 17th-ranked Tigers won their 10th consecutive game 6-2 over South Alabama Tuesday night at Stanky Field in Mobile.

Wade (3-0) earned the win holding the Jaguars to a run on two hits in 5.0 innings. The freshman left-hander tied his career-high with eight strikeouts and issued four walks on 91 pitches.

“I felt like my fastball command was a lot better tonight than it has been in the past so that was huge, especially because South Alabama did a god job laying off my slider early in the count,” Wade said.

Gray held USA to a run in 2.0 innings with two strikeouts and Anderson struck out six in the final 2.0 innings.

“I thought Elliott showed some poise on the mound,” Thompson said. “He was in there in the eighth when they got two baserunners and he just kept going.

“All in all, I thought the defense was solid for playing a road game. These pitchers continue to impress, the young ones especially, and Kyle Gray being a first-year guy.”

Auburn jumped out to an early 4-0 lead as Conor Davis drove home two in the first on a bases-loaded single. Steven Williams added an RBI groundout and Matt Scheffler scored on a throwing error by the catcher in the second.

The Tigers added two more in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Kason Howell and an RBI triple by Judd Ward.

Davis finished 2 of 4 with a run scored and two RBI.

Auburn opens up conference play this weekend with a three-game series against No. 21 Tennessee at Plainsman Park. Friday’s game will 6 p.m. CT on SECN+, Saturday 6 p.m. on SEC Network and Sunday 1 p.m. on SECN+.