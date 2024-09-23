"Really just trying to see what’s been going on at Auburn, see the progression," Arnoux said on why he visited Auburn.

The USC commit returned to Auburn for the first time since Big Cat Weekend, as the Tigers continue their efforts to flip the four-star DB away from the Trojans.

Arnoux paid a visit to the Plains the next day.

Despite the loss to Arkansas, one of Arnoux's takeaways from the game was that the defensive backs did their thing.

"The DBs played good in my opinion," Arnoux said. "I feel like they did a good job of executing, it’s just like they gotta come around all aboard with the details."

Auburn is starting to talk with Arnoux on a more frequent basis, as McGriff reaches out to Arnoux multiple times a week. Friday night, the cornerbacks coach drove to Birmingham to watch Carrollton take on Parker.

"It just meant a lot to see how much he cares to come watch me play," Arnoux said. "It’s tight, we can talk about anything on a personal level, football."

Arnoux will visit USC this upcoming weekend as the Trojans host Wisconsin, with plans to visit Miami next month when the Hurricanes play Florida State. Miami, Florida State and Colorado are the other programs other than Auburn still making a serious push for Arnoux.

Will there be a return to Auburn this fall?

"Yes, definitely," he said.