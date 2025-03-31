Tigers still on top for Rivals250 OL

"Yeah, it was great to see practice and all that," Pritchett said. "I just paid attention to the whole team, and I was just trying to see the whole team."

The most recent trip for the Rivals250 offensive lineman out of Columbus, Ga., was Saturday, as Pritchett traveled to observe practice and reconnect with offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

He's got at least two additional trips planned.

Parker Pritchett has been to Auburn three times this year.

Following his last trip to the Plains in early March, Pritchett named Auburn the leader in his recruitment. That still holds true after Saturday.

"Just because of the constant communication," Pritchett said.

Thornton stays in consistent contact with him, and likes the way that Thornton conducts himself in practice.

"He's a smart coach and he coaches hard, too, so that's good," Pritchett said. "I talk to him every day, it's been great."

Pritchett, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, will return to campus this Saturday for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend and has an official visit set up to Auburn for May 30-June 1. As far as other schools sticking out to him, Florida and Georgia were two that came to mind.

