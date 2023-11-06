"I thought my kids played really hard," Harris said. "We wanted to focus on playing fast, but not in a hurry, and I thought we did that."

Auburn returned just six players from last year as it took the court for the first time this season against Jacksonville State Monday night. Relying on its veterans and a freshman center, the Tigers took care of business with a 78-49 victory.

The third year under Johnnie Harris started out with a win.

Four Auburn players finished in double figures scoring, with a familiar face leading the way. Honesty Scott-Grayson, who elected to return for her final season of eligibility, led all Tigers with 14 points and six rebounds.

"Honesty can do a lot of different things," Harris said. "She can create, she can score. I’m trying to get her in a scoring role, but we’re down a point guard so she’s having to do that...she's gonna have a big role in what we do this year."

Meanwhile, a newcomer was second in scoring with 13. Freshman center Savannah Scott, who earned the start in her first collegiate game. Scott finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, which led the team.

"She has a very high basketball I.Q.," Harris said. "I think you’ll see her get better and better as she catches up with the speed of the game."

Sophomore Kaitlyn Duhon tallied 13 points and junior Mar'Shaun Bostic had 12.

The Tigers gave up 20 points in the first quarter, but defensively stepped up the remainder of the game and allowed 29 points in the final 30 minutes. What was the difference?

"They had a come to Johnnie meeting," Harris said.

As a team, Auburn shot 48% from the field, out rebounded Jacksonville State 43-31 and scored 24 points off 19 forced turnovers.

The Tigers are back in action Thursday with a home game against Louisiana at 7 p.m. CST.