“I told them yesterday they stand No. 1,” said Cunningham after his official visit. “It’s just like the culture and they treat me like family. It’s just the vibe here.

The nation’s No. 3 wide receiver from Ackerman, Miss., has a leader.

AUBURN | Caleb Cunningham let the Auburn coaches know Saturday and the rest of the recruiting world a day later.

“Great people and I want to be around great people. It’s just great being here. I told them i didn’t want to leave.”

Did Cunningham consider committing to Auburn during his visit?

“It was close but I was like, ‘I’m going to be patient,’” he said. “I’m just going to take a couple of more visits, give them time, but they stand pretty high.”

Cunningham has additional official visits set up to Florida June 7, Tennessee June 14 and Alabama June 21, and plans to return to Auburn at the end of July for Big Cat Weekend.

He had originally planned to hold off on a decision until close to Signing Day.

“It was going to probably be December but it could change,” he said.

Cunningham said Auburn just felt like family during his visit.

"It was amazing,” he said. “I’m telling you, this was one of the best weekends I’ve ever had here. I keep building relationships and plus spending time with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons — we kept building that relationship. It was just great being around those guys and the coaches.

“Them some great guys and I want to be around great guys. They’re just a vibe. We’re real similar. We’re funny and we aren’t bad people. I can see myself around this guys.”