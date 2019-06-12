Make it five players either gone or currently looking to leave Mickey Dean's team this year via the transfer portal.

Auburn rising junior Taylon Snow is the latest Tiger to enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal, a source close to the program tells AuburnSports.com. Sam Blum of AL.com was the first to report the news.

The California native Snow started 47 games for Auburn in 2018 en route to conference All-Freshman honors. This past season the shortstop started 52 games, batting .324 with 27 RBIs and one home run.

In a victory over Tennessee in this year's SEC Tournament, Snow dove for a fly ball and landed hard on her shoulder. She exited the contest and returned to the dugout in street clothes with ice on her shoulder and her arm in a sling. Snow did not return to action for the remainder of the postseason.

K.K. Crocker was the first player to depart from the program this past season when she left the team two weeks prior to the start of the season opener. Her signing with UAB was announced in late March. Outfielder Tate Moseley then entered the portal in early May. She signed with Troy last week.

Outfielder Carmyn Greenwood entered her name in the portal three days after the Tigers' season ended in the Tucson Regional. Pitcher Chardonnay Harris, who was key for Auburn late in the season with ace Makayla Martin sidelined with injury, entered the portal June 3.

Snow's sister, Tannon, is a rising senior on Auburn's team who transferred to the Plains following one season at Washington.



