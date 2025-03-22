Tigers squander upset opportunity

Auburn softball was on the verge of pulling off a huge upset of No. 2 Texas.

However, just like some previous games this season, the Tigers couldn't hold on.

Jumping in front with a 5-0 lead, Auburn gave up seven unanswered runs to Texas and lost 7-5 on a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Tigers were two outs away from a win — which would have been the first SEC win this season.

Instead, it was another heartbreaker and the team remains winless in conference play.