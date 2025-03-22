Tigers squander upset opportunity

Auburn softball was on the verge of pulling off a huge upset of No. 2 Texas.
However, just like some previous games this season, the Tigers couldn't hold on.
Jumping in front with a 5-0 lead, Auburn gave up seven unanswered runs to Texas and lost 7-5 on a walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Tigers were two outs away from a win — which would have been the first SEC win this season.
Instead, it was another heartbreaker and the team remains winless in conference play.
Freshman AnnaLea Adams provided a spark offensively for Auburn with her three-hit day. It included a two-run home run in the first and a single in the third that started a three-run inning for the Tigers. KK McCrary, Anna Wohlers and Rose Roach all recorded RBI in the third to help put Auburn up 5-0.
Icess Tresvik started the game for Auburn with two scoreless innings, but following a leadoff walk in the bottom of the third, Tresvik was replaced in the circle by SJ Geurin.
Geurin gave up a three-run home run in the fourth, an RBI single in the fifth and the game-winning home run in the seventh — finishing the day with seven earned runs charged to her on seven hits over the final 4.1 innings.
Auburn drops to 21-10 overall, 0-8 in SEC play and is 1-9 in its last 10 games. The Tigers wrap up their series in Austin Sunday at noon CST, with the game being broadcast on SEC Network-plus.