Auburn showed Friday that it belongs among the nation's top teams.

An early, run-rule victory against Oregon prefaced an extra-inning loss to Washington, which left coach Mickey Dean alternately satisfied and frustrated. Auburn has won three of four games since arriving in suburban Los Angeles for the Judi Garman Classic.

The game against Washington, which entered the day ranked No. 5, was the marquee event. Auburn moved ahead 5-4 during the fifth inning when infielder Tannon Snow launched a three-run homer. She was happy; Snow is from Chino Hills, Calif., and began her college career with the Huskies.

Still, ace Makayla Martin, working in relief, conceded an equalizing run during the seventh inning and three additional runs in extra innings. Auburn stranded 15 runners against the Huskies — including bases-loaded situations in the third and eighth innings.

Washington won, 8-6.

The situation was much different against Oregon earlier in the day. Auburn went 7-of-18 at the plate, put 14 runners on base and stranded only three. Brittany Maresette's RBI single during the fifth inning moved Auburn ahead 8-0 — and triggered the so-called "mercy rule."

Auburn concludes play against No. 2 UCLA at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. That game will be available via audio streaming at AuburnTigers.com with Brit Bowen on the call.