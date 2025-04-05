Tigers split doubleheader, take series

“We played great last night and we played with a will to have success in this league today and I am thankful for that,” said AU Coach Butch Thompson. “The next six weeks is going to be the same way and we have to love this. You have to embrace it and want to be right in the middle of it.

Three relief pitchers held No. 8 Alabama to two runs over the final 6.1 innings to give the 14th-ranked Tigers a 7-5 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader Saturday at Plainsman Park.

“To come back and win game three after that against a club that is pretty good. I am impressed with our club today.”

Auburn, which won Friday night’s game 10-0 and dropped game one of the doubleheader 6-5, improves to 22-10 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. AU has won three of its opening four conference series of the season.

AU struck for four runs in the first inning and two more in the second in game two, and stretched the lead to 7-3 in the sixth on a solo home run by Eric Guevara.

Bub Terrell had a two-RBI single in the first and followed an Ike Irish RBI-double with an RBI-single in the second. Terrell was 3 of 4 with three RBI.

Griffin Graves (2-1) earned the win holding UA to two hits and no runs in 2.1 innings of relief. Dylan Watts threw a scoreless inning and Ryan Hetzler closed it out allowing two runs over the final 3.0 innings for his third save.

“It’s very special to be trusted like that,” said Hetzler. “A shaky first inning but coach Thompson came up to me and said it was either going to be a win or a loss by me. It feels great to have that trust out there and just to know I have the whole team behind me.”

In game one, Justin Lebron hit a two-run home run in the ninth to give UA the comeback win.

In a back-and-forth game, AU was able to tie it up in the seventh on a solo home run by Chris Rembert and take a 5-4 lead in the eighth when pinch-runner Cole Edwards scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Deric Fabian was 3 of 3 in game one with two RBI. Carson Myers took the loss allowing two runs in 2.1 innings.

Auburn plays at Georgia Tech Tuesday at 5 p.m. CT and returns to league play hosting LSU for a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.