Tigers split doubleheader

After leaving 10 runners on base and going 1 of 10 with two outs in game one, Auburn scored five of its six runs with two outs in game two.

The Tigers evened the series after losing game one 5-1 to set up the rubber game Saturday. AU improves to 37-17 overall and 16-12 in the SEC.

No. 18 Auburn came from behind for the 20th time this season beating Kentucky 6-3 in game two of a doubleheader Saturday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

“I thought one of the worst games we‘ve played offensively in the first game. We set tables and absolutely couldn’t put the ball in play,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network.

“Trace Bright, we needed some innings and he gave us some innings. We brought Burkey in the eighth because they were right there in the middle of that lineup. Thankful to get to 16. We’ve got to go back and get ready for 17. We did a good job coming back after a lackluster first game.”

The Wildcats jumped on top 1-0 in the second on a solo home run by Ryan Ritter. After stranding two runners in each of the first two innings, Auburn finally got on board with a 2-out, 2-RBI double by Kason Howell. Garrett Farquhar followed with an RBI single to give AU a 3-1 lead in the third.

The Tigers added two more with two outs in the fourth on an RBI-triple by Bobby Peirce, who scored on a single by Brooks Carlson.

UK cut it to 5-3 in the seventh on a solo home run by Adam Fogel, but AU picked up some insurance in the ninth as Brody Moore brought in a runner from third on a bunt single.

Blake Burkhalter came on in the eighth to throw 2.0 scoreless innings and pick up his SEC-leading 13th save of the season.

Bright (3-4) allowed just two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings to earn the win. He struck out five and didn’t issue a walk on 71 pitches.

“That’s a big thing for me, getting ahead,” Bright told the Auburn Network. “Last week it was a struggle the first inning. But that was the thing I was focused on this week, getting out of the first and getting our bats back up there.”

Carson Swilling didn’t allow a run in the sixth and Chase Allsup allowed one run in the seventh.

“(Bright) was really good,” said Thompson. “Carson Swilling did a nice job. Allsup did a nice job to get it to Burkey. Our bullpen has been throwing good for us.”

Peirce was 3 of 5 with one RBI and Howell 2 of 5 with two RBI. Carlson and Farquhar had two hits and one RBI apiece.

“It’s always just keep on sharpening the axe,” said Farquhar, who had three hits and two RBI in the two games combined. “Just keep on working as hard as we can. Rest up and see ya’ll tomorrow.”

The series and regular season concludes Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.