AuburnSports - Tigers split doubleheader

Auburn moves to 17-20 overall and 3-15 in the SEC. AU is now 3-12 in conference games decided by two runs or less.

The Tigers came from behind to win Game 1 10-8 before falling in Game 2 6-4. Both were 7-inning games after Saturday’s contest was postponed due to weather.

AUBURN | Auburn picked up a win over No. 15 Florida but the Gators finished with a series win after splitting Sunday’s doubleheader at Plainsman Park.

“You start talking about differences in the series,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Their best hitter hit two big home runs, one in game one and one in today’s game for them to be able to claim the series. We’ve have to take the sting out of their best hitter.”

Tied 3-3 after five innings in Game 2, Florida scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh off Auburn’s bullpen. Mason Barnett, who struck out the side in the fifth, gave up an unearned run in the sixth on an errant throw home.

Barnett (2-3) took the loss allowing one run in 3.0 innings.

Pitching for the first time this weekend, starter turned closer Cody Greenhill struggled in the seventh allowing two runs on four hits before Carson Swilling came in to get the final two outs.

Greenhill’s injured foot continues to be an issue and he wasn’t available for the series until Sunday.

“He wasn’t as sharp, we know that, but he took the ball again today,” Thompson said. “I think moving forward he’ll be day to day for us. I hope between now and Thursday he starts recovering and feeling better.”

AU starter Peyton Glavine allowed just one hit the first three innings before Nathan Hickey led off the fourth with a solo home run and Jud Fabian followed two batters with a two-run blast to give UF a 3-1 lead.

Auburn scored a run in the first on an RBI groundout by Brody Moore and two runs in the fourth on RBI groundouts by Cam Hill and Kason Howell.

Trailing 6-2 in Game 2, Auburn struck for two runs in the fourth inning and another six in the fifth to take a 10-6 lead.

Joseph Gonzalez (1-3) earned his first-career win holding UF to two runs on three hits in 2.2 innings. He threw two scoreless innings before giving up two runs with two outs in the ninth. Will Morrison came on to get the final out and earn his first-career save.

Tyler Miller got AU off to a great start in Game 2 with a two-run home run in the first. UF answered with four in the third and two more in the fourth before the big rally started.

Ryan Bliss had an RBI single in the fourth and AU added another on an error. Steven Williams started the fifth with a solo home run to chase UF starter Tommy Mace. Relief pitcher Jack Leftwich was greeted with a single by Moore and a 2-run home run by Hill to put AU up 7-6.

“He was a huge key,” said Thompson of Hill. “It’s nice to have a freshman that can have an at-bat, has a great stroke angle … He’s mature beyond his years. I know that’s more than one he’s been able to take the other way and hit for a home run and that’s special. That’s advanced for a freshman.”

After a hit batter, single by Josh Hall and an out, Bliss, Miller and Rankin Woley each drove in a run on singles to give AU a 10-6 lead.

Bliss finished the doubleheader going 3 of 7 with two RBI, Miller 2 of 7 with a home run and four RBI, Williams 2 of 6 with a home run and one RBI, Moore 4 of 7 with one RBI and Hill 2 of 6 with one home run and three RBI.

Auburn returns to action for a three-game series at Georgia Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT.