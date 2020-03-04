Auburn plays at Tennessee Saturday, a team it rallied from 17 points down to beat at home 73-66 Feb. 22.

With Auburn and LSU losing, and Florida winning Wednesday night, AU will enter the final day of the regular season in a three-way tie with LSU and Florida for second place in the conference at 11-6.

AUBURN | No. 17 Auburn clinched a top four seed and double-bye in the SEC Tournament with Mississippi State’s Tuesday night loss at South Carolina.

“We’ve just got to play better,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl after the 78-75 loss to Texas A&M. “Our biggest thing is to try and play better. And 78 points is a lot of points to a team that averaged 65. Tennessee obviously left here playing well. Beat Florida, beat Kentucky. They’re playing well. We’ll have our hands full.”

Saturday’s games also include Kentucky at Florida, and Georgia at LSU. Auburn will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win and a Florida loss, and the No. 3 seed with a win. AU will also be the No. 3 seed with a loss and an LSU loss, and the No. 4 seed with a loss and an LSU win.

Kentucky has already clinched the SEC regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the SECT, which begins next Wednesday. The top four seed won’t play until Friday.

A 2nd or 3rd seed for AU could set up a potential rematch with UK in the finals if both teams advance. The two teams split their regular season games with Auburn winning 75-66 at Auburn Arena and Kentucky winning 73-66 at Rupp Arena.

The Auburn-Tennessee game will tip-off at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.