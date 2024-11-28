Tigers sitting 'high' for top DL

"I think so," Perry-Wright said. "Good win, four overtimes. It was a good time...Fans stormed the field, all that, it was a good time. I couldn’t get out, I was stuck in there too."

Was Saturday the best Auburn game he's been to?

He's visited plenty of times, seen practice, met with coaches and been to several games. His last visit was over the weekend, for Auburn's game against Texas A&M that went to four overtimes before the Tigers came out with a win.

It was a "crazy" experience for Perry-Wright to storm the field, but it wouldn't have been possible without the Auburn defense.

"Defense stepped up," Perry-Wright said. "Got the last stop of the game, closed the game against Texas A&M."

Auburn's defense tallied seven tackles for loss and four sacks in the win. For one of the best defensive linemen in the 2026 class, it's a direct reflection on what defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams has been able to accomplish this season.

"Great coach, you see what his d-line did today," Perry-Wright said. "A lot of TFLs, a couple sacks."

True freshmen Kaleb Harris, Demarcus Riddick, Jay Crawford and Malik Blocton combined for 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

"If you come in as a freshman, you can do it," Perry-Wright said. "They came in as a freshman and did it. It just makes an easier process, let them know that they ain’t scared to play seniority, they’re gonna put the best people on the field."

Rated as the No. 35 player in the country, it's no question that King-Williams is eager to get Perry-Wright to the Plains.

"Let’s get here, let’s go ahead and get rolling," he said was King-Williams' message. "Let’s work."

Nearly every major program is in contact with Perry-Wright, who plans to visit Texas A&M this weekend for the game against Texas. Where does Auburn fall in?

"They’re high," Perry-Wright said. "I don’t have a rating, but they’re high."