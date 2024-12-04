Tigers sign Winters

The Rivals100 safety out of Enterprise, Ala., made it official Wednesday morning, becoming the third top 100 player to sign with the Tigers this class. Georgia continued recruiting Winters even after his commitment, but he stuck with Auburn.

He's the second safety to sign with Auburn, joining Anquon Fegans in the room. That's two talented safeties that will compete for a starting job next season under Charles Kelly.

"Eric Winters. Big man who can really move," Kelly said. "Has really good coverage ability, comes from a good program and he is very versatile. He can do a lot of things. He can cover man-to-man, he can play in the box, he is very physical."

Signing day central: https://tinyurl.com/y8nvduxj