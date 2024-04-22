"The atmosphere and pretty much the position that I’m in right now," Crawford said on why he signed with Auburn. "I feel like I’m in a position to thrive, and in this defense, I feel like I definitely will be able to thrive with some other guys along with it."

Former Arkansas State defensive end Keyron Crawford has signed with Auburn, the program announced Monday. He's the third defensive lineman to transfer into the program this spring, joining Phillip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes .

Three commitments in two days for the Tigers.

It was always Auburn for Crawford.

"Just the conversation that we had on the phone," Crawford said. "The intensity, and I felt like we’re on the same page."

Originally from Eads, Tenn., Crawford was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. Upon arrival in Jonesboro, Crawford appeared in 10 games as a true freshman and tallied 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

As a sophomore, Crawford started all 13 games for the Red Wolves. He had 45 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his final season with Arkansas State.

Now signed with Auburn, he'll play a mix of defensive end and buck for the Tigers. It was an easy choice once he met with defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I feel like he changed his life around and he’s on a mission right now," Crawford said of Freeze. "I’m glad to be a part of that mission, I’m glad to join."