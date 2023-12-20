AUBURN | When Hugh Freeze made the decision to roll with Payton Thorne and not pursue a high-profile transfer quarterback, it came with an important mandate. Surround Thorne with a better cast of players. That starts at the receiver position where Auburn struggled throughout the 2023 season.

Coleman was a huge addition to Auburn's class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

While the Tigers are probably not done, they took a huge step forward Wednesday signing five wideouts including one of the most impressive hauls in all of the 2024 class and perhaps AU history. Signing with Auburn Wednesday were 5-star Cam Coleman, 4-star and Rivals100 standout Perry Thompson, and 4-stars Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons. Coleman flipped from Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago while Thompson flipped from Alabama this summer. Both are the tall, athletic outside receivers that Freeze covets in his offense. “It’s no secret, we needed to get some difference-makers at the receiver position,” said Freeze. “To land two of the top 10 in the nation in Perry and Cam and then two others that I think are sleepers. “I like length and catch radius, so I'm glad that we've added some of that. I don't mind small kids. I just don't think you can have too many of them in this league, and I think now we've got Jay Fair and we've got Bryce Cain, and I think those are two guys that can play in this league. And then the others all have some length to them.”