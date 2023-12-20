Tigers sign elite WR class
AUBURN | When Hugh Freeze made the decision to roll with Payton Thorne and not pursue a high-profile transfer quarterback, it came with an important mandate.
Surround Thorne with a better cast of players.
That starts at the receiver position where Auburn struggled throughout the 2023 season.
While the Tigers are probably not done, they took a huge step forward Wednesday signing five wideouts including one of the most impressive hauls in all of the 2024 class and perhaps AU history.
Signing with Auburn Wednesday were 5-star Cam Coleman, 4-star and Rivals100 standout Perry Thompson, and 4-stars Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons.
Coleman flipped from Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago while Thompson flipped from Alabama this summer. Both are the tall, athletic outside receivers that Freeze covets in his offense.
“It’s no secret, we needed to get some difference-makers at the receiver position,” said Freeze. “To land two of the top 10 in the nation in Perry and Cam and then two others that I think are sleepers.
“I like length and catch radius, so I'm glad that we've added some of that. I don't mind small kids. I just don't think you can have too many of them in this league, and I think now we've got Jay Fair and we've got Bryce Cain, and I think those are two guys that can play in this league. And then the others all have some length to them.”
The Tigers also inked Georgia State transfer receiver Robert Lewis, who had 90 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns in 32 games.
“I think (Lewis) is a really solid player that gives us some experience and it's good that he'll be here in the spring,” said Freeze.
Joining Lewis in January will be Coleman and Cain. Both Thompson and Simmons will enroll at the end of May.
They’ll join a wide receiver corps that has lost four transfers and two more that are out of eligibility. AU is scheduled to return four scholarship wideouts in 2024.
Freeze is counting on most of the newcomer to step in and play right away.
“They’re going to have to get thrown into the deep end of the pool and swim pretty fast, but I think they have that ability,” said Freeze. “It changes our offense if we have guys like that on the outside and in the slot that can make plays. I’ve seen them do it.”