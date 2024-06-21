The Tigers have signed former Colorado and former Alabama defensive back Jahquez Robinson , the program announced Friday. He'll have two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Originally a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Fla., in the class of 2020, Robinson signed out of Sandalwood High School with Alabama. He spent several seasons at Alabama, where he was coached by Kelly, who served as the associate defensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide.

When Kelly took the defensive coordinator job at Colorado and Robinson began looking for a new home, the two reunited in Boulder. Now, they'll reunite for a second time on the Plains.

In his lone season with Colorado in 2023, Robinson had eight tackles and one interception.